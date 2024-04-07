ELIS 24 Hour Volume Reaches $491.92 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $9.58 million and $491.92 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00014056 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00018346 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001594 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,439.15 or 1.00165307 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011354 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00127228 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04790236 USD and is down -8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12,895.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

