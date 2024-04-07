Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $580.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $507.35 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $521.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

