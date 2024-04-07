Electroneum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $752,077.83 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $125.68 million and approximately $752,077.83 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002785 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,969,268,855 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

