Edmp Inc. Increases Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the quarter. UGI accounts for 3.0% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Edmp Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of UGI worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,546 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,281. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

