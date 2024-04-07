Edmp Inc. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 4.1% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.00. 7,023,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,386,279. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.23 and a 200-day moving average of $159.21. The stock has a market cap of $301.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

