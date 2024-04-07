Edmp Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Edmp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 3.6% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AFL traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

