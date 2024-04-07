Edmp Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.0% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. 9,085,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,614,780. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

