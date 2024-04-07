Edmp Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.6% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 37,676,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,486,796. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

