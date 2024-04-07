Edmp Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,228 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Timken by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.83. 435,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,445. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average is $78.08.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

