Edmp Inc. Acquires 342 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.55.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

