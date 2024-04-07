Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Ecolab worth $43,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David raised its stake in Ecolab by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 19,062.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 552,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.76.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $227.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $231.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.