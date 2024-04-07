Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Boosted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $227.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $231.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.79.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.76.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

