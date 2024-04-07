ECO Animal Health Group’s (EAH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of EAH stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.07) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 104.18. The firm has a market cap of £57.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ECO Animal Health Group has a 1-year low of GBX 82.67 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.57).
About ECO Animal Health Group
