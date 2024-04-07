ECO Animal Health Group’s (EAH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of EAH stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.07) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 104.18. The firm has a market cap of £57.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ECO Animal Health Group has a 1-year low of GBX 82.67 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.57).

About ECO Animal Health Group

See Also

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

