Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $10.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.51. 2,629,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,345. The firm has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.78. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $331.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

