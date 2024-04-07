Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.
Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Eagle Point Income Stock Performance
Shares of EIC opened at $16.20 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eagle Point Income by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
