Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Eagle Materials by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.74. The company had a trading volume of 231,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,590. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.17 and a 12-month high of $272.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.20.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

