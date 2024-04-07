Dutch Bros’ (BROS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BROS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.67 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares in the company, valued at $36,387,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares in the company, valued at $36,387,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

