Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Emmett
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
NYSE DEI opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.
Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -292.31%.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Douglas Emmett
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.