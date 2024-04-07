Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $114,497,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,232,000 after buying an additional 3,411,463 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 271.4% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after buying an additional 2,388,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,201,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,720 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEI opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -292.31%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

