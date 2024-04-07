Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $1,980,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,056,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DPZ traded up $10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $493.20. 690,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,272. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $508.44. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.59.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.66.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

