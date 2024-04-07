Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

Dollar General has increased its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

DG stock opened at $159.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.42.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

