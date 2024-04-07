Dogecoin Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $28.40 billion and $2.63 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.10 or 0.00145691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008332 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 143,791,396,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.