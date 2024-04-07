Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 102.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,537,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 800.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after buying an additional 1,216,009 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $4,561,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 160,743.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 321,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.62. 70,669,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,705,758. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

