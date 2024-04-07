Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,038,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $426.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,359. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $476.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $13.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.59 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 40.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

