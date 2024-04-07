Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $37,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.60. 1,139,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,808. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

