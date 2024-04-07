DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,889 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $132,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after acquiring an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.36. 8,185,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,582,310. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.54 and a 200 day moving average of $109.42. The firm has a market cap of $733.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

