DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $59.87 Million Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 727,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,869,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

