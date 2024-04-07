DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 214,692 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,715,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 214,692 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $154,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,629,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,120,798. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

