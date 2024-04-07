DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,098 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Equinix worth $64,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,699,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.66, for a total transaction of $2,626,164.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,223.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $784.41. 446,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $849.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

