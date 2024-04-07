DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1,392.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 850,731 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.31% of CMS Energy worth $52,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CMS traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

