DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 767,997 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,276,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,997 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.38% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $173,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE EW traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.70. 2,561,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,903. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.99.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $414,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,593,546. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.