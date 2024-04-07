DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chemed were worth $66,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CHE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $630.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,616. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

