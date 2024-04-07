DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $59.10 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,946 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.67% of Tetra Tech worth $59,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.00. The company had a trading volume of 276,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,928. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $132.29 and a one year high of $193.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.85 and a 200 day moving average of $166.71.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TTEK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

