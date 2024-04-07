DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $38.60 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,422 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $38,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,460,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.14. 1,036,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

