DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $36.88 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Snowflake worth $36,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SNOW traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $153.86. 5,005,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.96 and its 200-day moving average is $179.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.26 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

