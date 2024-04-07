DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $33.72 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,608 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $33,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $241.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,249. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.12.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

