DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $197.80 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85,438 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.72% of Xylem worth $197,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.27. 753,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,319. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

