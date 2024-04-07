DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $162.56 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,867 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of NIKE worth $162,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,631,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,793. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.