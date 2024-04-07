DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $158.70 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $158,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELV traded up $8.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $507.35. 998,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $521.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $506.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

