DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $149.78 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.34% of TE Connectivity worth $149,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 64,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,759,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 384,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TEL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.65. 1,105,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.55 and a 200-day moving average of $134.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

