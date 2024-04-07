DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $141.94 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,752 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $141,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.20. The stock had a trading volume of 639,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,245. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $265.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.