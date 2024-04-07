DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $123.05 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CME Group were worth $123,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CME Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,218,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,771,000 after acquiring an additional 577,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 992.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 623,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,508,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $211.08. 1,154,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,618. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average of $211.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.64.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

