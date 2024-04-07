DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $50,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 615.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.57. 436,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,025. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

