DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,392 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $45,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.75.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.2 %

MCO stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.47. 619,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $290.98 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.56 and a 200-day moving average of $365.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

