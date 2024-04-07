DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,644 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $56,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.55.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CNI traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $129.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average of $120.42. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.