DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 89,207 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,207 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.37% of Rockwell Automation worth $129,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 141.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $279.24. 594,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,243. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

View Our Latest Report on ROK

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.