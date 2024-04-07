DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 126,668 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,668 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.22% of Cardinal Health worth $54,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,836. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.97. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.56 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

