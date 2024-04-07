DeepOnion One Day Volume Hits $12.24 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $12.24 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00105106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00037625 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015899 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002871 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

