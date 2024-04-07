DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.75. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.37.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 461.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $5,914,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 305,562 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235,337 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

