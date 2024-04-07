Davis Rea LTD. Sells 25,180 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,180 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 3.1% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,361,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,730 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,273,000 after buying an additional 468,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,484,341,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,918,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,848,000 after buying an additional 76,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

TD traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,394,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,770. The stock has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

