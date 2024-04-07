Davis Rea LTD. Reduces Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for 0.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.6 %

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.15. The stock had a trading volume of 335,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,258. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

